Union Representing UK Parliament Workers Slams Gov't For Pushing Commons Return

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:21 AM

Union Representing UK Parliament Workers Slams Gov't For Pushing Commons Return

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents security, cleaning, and maintenance staff at the UK Houses of Parliament, has on Thursday slammed the government for pushing through a vote to scrap lawmakers' ability to vote and participate in parliamentary sessions remotely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents security, cleaning, and maintenance staff at the UK Houses of Parliament, has on Thursday slammed the government for pushing through a vote to scrap lawmakers' ability to vote and participate in parliamentary sessions remotely.

On Tuesday, Commons lawmakers voted to abandon remote voting, which was established in April to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photos were published online later in the day showing lawmakers queuing to cast their vote, prompting PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka to write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging the leader to scrap plans for lawmakers to return to the Commons.

"PCS members have contacted the union with urgent and serious concerns about the conditions they and Members of Parliament experienced when Parliament re-opened on June 2nd and their fear that the ending of virtual sittings has increased the risk to them and their families," Serwotka's letter read.

Johnson must provide an immediate response to the trade union's complaints, Serwotka stated, especially as business Secretary Alok Sharma displayed COVID-19 symptoms while speaking in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

"We believe Parliament has opened too soon and the lives of PCS members, and those of our sister unions, are being put at risk unnecessarily. We would therefore be grateful for your urgent intervention in this matter; the safety of our members and all of those working on and attending the Parliamentary estate is paramount," Serwotka added.

The UK parliament launched its so-called hybrid format on April 22 amid the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak. The temporary regulations meant that no more than 50 lawmakers were allowed into the House of Commons at one time, and lawmakers were able to ask questions and participate in votes remotely.

