Union State Experience Can Facilitate Integration for EEU, CIS - Lukashenko

The Union State experience can be applied to the integration processes of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Union State experience can be applied to the integration processes of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"The experience of the Union State can be used as a locomotive of integration processes offering the best practice for the EEU and the CIS," the Belarusian president said during an online meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko held a Cabinet Council meeting of the Union State on September 10. As a result of the meeting, 28 union programs aimed at reinforcement of the Russian-Belarusian integration in various sectors of the economy were approved.

According to the Belarusian prime minister, some programs included the events scheduled up to 2027.