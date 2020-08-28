Union State Intact by Formation of Russian Reserve Force for Belarus - State Secretary

State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Friday that the formation of a Russian law enforcement reserve to assist Belarus, if necessary, had not affected the activities of the Union State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Friday that the formation of a Russian law enforcement reserve to assist Belarus, if necessary, had not affected the activities of the Union State.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had put together a reserve of law enforcement officers to provide assistance to Belarus should the need arise, as per the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He stressed, however, that it would be the last resort, to be applied in the case if extremist forces in Belarus take advantage of the current situation to ignite unrest and disorder.

"This in no way overlaps with the activities of the Union State," Rapota said.

Asked to comment on the reserve force's composition, the official said that he had no knowledge of any such details.

"The Union State is functioning as normal, but with the emphasis on the epidemiological situation. All Union State activities are being carried out, except that we had to give up mass events, such as children's health sessions, forums, press tours.

But workers, scientists, the military and diplomats collaborate as usual," Rapota said.

The Union State official said he maintained contact with Lukashenko "as needed and on work issues."

Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.