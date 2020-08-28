UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Union State Intact By Formation Of Russian Reserve Force For Belarus - State Secretary

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

Union State Intact by Formation of Russian Reserve Force for Belarus - State Secretary

State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Friday that the formation of a Russian law enforcement reserve to assist Belarus, if necessary, had not affected the activities of the Union State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Friday that the formation of a Russian law enforcement reserve to assist Belarus, if necessary, had not affected the activities of the Union State.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had put together a reserve of law enforcement officers to provide assistance to Belarus should the need arise, as per the request of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He stressed, however, that it would be the last resort, to be applied in the case if extremist forces in Belarus take advantage of the current situation to ignite unrest and disorder.

"This in no way overlaps with the activities of the Union State," Rapota said.

Asked to comment on the reserve force's composition, the official said that he had no knowledge of any such details.

"The Union State is functioning as normal, but with the emphasis on the epidemiological situation. All Union State activities are being carried out, except that we had to give up mass events, such as children's health sessions, forums, press tours.

But workers, scientists, the military and diplomats collaborate as usual," Rapota said.

The Union State official said he maintained contact with Lukashenko "as needed and on work issues."

Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election which saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted on that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

Related Topics

Election Protest Interior Ministry Russia Vote Died Tours Vladimir Putin Belarus August All Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

30 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

41 minutes ago

5,688 participants at summer social platform at Mi ..

42 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

49 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

54 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.