Union State Secretary Says No Violations Recorded in Belarus' Presidential Election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Grigory Rapota, the state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, said on Monday that no violations of the law were registered in the Belarus' presidential election.

According to preliminary results of Sunday's election, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.

23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.90 percent.

"We have not recorded any violations of the law in the election ... No violations have been recorded regarding implementation of the law and constitutional regulations," Rapota said, adding that Union State observers agree with the conclusions of the Commonwealth of Independent States' observers.

Rapota praised the high level of organization of the presidential vote.