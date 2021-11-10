UrduPoint.com

Union State To Respond To NATO Troops Deployment On Belarus Border - Foreign Minister

The Union State of Russia and Belarus is ready to take measures in case NATO deploys troops on Poland's eastern border amid the migrant crisis, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Any troops deployment will entail adequate response measures from the Union State, as prescribed by the military doctrine," Makei said.

Former Polish Prime Minister and current opposition leader Donald Tusk said earlier this week that he considered it necessary to convene consultations on the migration crisis within NATO.

