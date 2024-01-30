Open Menu

Unionists To End Boycott Of N. Ireland Government

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Unionists to end boycott of N. Ireland government

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Northern Ireland's main pro-UK party, the DUP, said on Tuesday it endorses a deal with the UK government allowing it to end a long-running boycott of the province's devolved administration.

The DUP walked out of the regional government in February 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only region of the UK to have a land border with the European Union.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the agreement with London -- approved in an internal vote at a closed-door meeting in Lisburn, near Belfast -- formed a basis to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly after nearly two years.

"The result was clear. The DUP has been decisive. I have been mandated to move forward," Donaldson told reporters at around 1:00 am (0100 GMT) following a marathon five-hour meeting and vote.

But ending the DUP's veto on restoring the power-sharing executive at Stormont is conditional on legislation being passed by the UK government in London and a final agreement on a timetable, he said.

The details of the deal will be published soon, Donaldson said without giving further information.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Vote European Union London Marathon Lisburn Belfast Ireland United Kingdom February Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

4 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

4 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

16 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

16 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

16 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

16 hours ago

More Stories From World