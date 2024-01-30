Unionists To End Boycott Of N. Ireland Government
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Northern Ireland's main pro-UK party, the DUP, said on Tuesday it endorses a deal with the UK government allowing it to end a long-running boycott of the province's devolved administration.
The DUP walked out of the regional government in February 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only region of the UK to have a land border with the European Union.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the agreement with London -- approved in an internal vote at a closed-door meeting in Lisburn, near Belfast -- formed a basis to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly after nearly two years.
"The result was clear. The DUP has been decisive. I have been mandated to move forward," Donaldson told reporters at around 1:00 am (0100 GMT) following a marathon five-hour meeting and vote.
But ending the DUP's veto on restoring the power-sharing executive at Stormont is conditional on legislation being passed by the UK government in London and a final agreement on a timetable, he said.
The details of the deal will be published soon, Donaldson said without giving further information.
