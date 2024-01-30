Unionists to end boycott of N. Ireland government

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Northern Ireland's main pro-UK party, the DUP, said on Tuesday it endorses a deal with the UK government allowing it to end a long-running boycott of the province's devolved administration.

The DUP walked out of the regional government in February 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only region of the UK to have a land border with the European Union.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the agreement with London -- approved in an internal vote at a closed-door meeting in Lisburn, near Belfast -- formed a basis to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly after nearly two years.

"The result was clear. The DUP has been decisive. I have been mandated to move forward," Donaldson told reporters at around 1:00 am (0100 GMT) following a marathon five-hour meeting and vote.

But ending the DUP's veto on restoring the power-sharing executive at Stormont is conditional on legislation being passed by the UK government in London and a final agreement on a timetable, he said.

The details of the deal will be published soon, Donaldson said without giving further information.