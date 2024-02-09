Unions Join Spanish Farmer Protests On Third Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Farmers blocked roads across Spain for the third day running Thursday in protest over heavy regulation and cheaper imports, with the main farmers' unions joining the demonstrations for the first time.
Following a day in which protesters converged on Barcelona, they were out again on Thursday with several columns of slow-moving tractors snarling traffic on roads in the eastern Valencia region, Asturias in the north and the central region of Castilla la Mancha.
Although the protests earlier this week were rallied by activists on WhatsApp, some of Thursday's actions were organised by Spain's three main farming unions Asaja, Coag and UPA who pointed to the difficult and precarious nature of agricultural work.
"If the tractors are protesting, it's because the rural world feels suffocated," Asaja posted on X, in a message echoed by UPA's deputy Marcos Alarcon.
Farmers, he said, were hoping that this "huge demonstration will give us significant clout that we can use at the negotiating table".
Union officials said the main demonstrations were taking place in central areas such as Salamanca, Ciudad Real and Avila.
In Barcelona, almost 1,000 tractors rallied in the city centre Wednesday with dozens of farmers spending the night there although most left early on Thursday.
Barcelona is the capital of the drought-hit northeastern region of Catalonia.
Some demonstrations deteriorated into scuffles when police moved in to remove roadblocks, prompting several arrests, with the interior ministry raising to 19 the total number detained since the start of the protests.
In Ciudad Real, local media said hundreds of protesters dumped 25,000 litres of French wine into the street in front of the local water authority in protest at the central government's policies on water.
Recent Stories
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post6 minutes ago
-
End of US aid to Ukraine a 'gift to Putin,' warns Clinton, experts16 minutes ago
-
US Senate votes to start work on Ukraine aid in shock turnaround16 minutes ago
-
Ukraine and Russia swap 100 POWs each26 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot34 minutes ago
-
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine52 minutes ago
-
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post1 hour ago
-
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo1 hour ago
-
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'1 hour ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears1 hour ago
-
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'2 hours ago
-
Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence2 hours ago