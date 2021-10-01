UrduPoint.com

Uniper CEO Does Not Expect Nord Stream 2 To Be Certified Soon

Uniper CEO Does Not Expect Nord Stream 2 to Be Certified Soon

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach does not expect the Nord Sream 2 pipeline to be certified quickly and believes that it will not help Germany this coming winter anyway.

"Taking into account everything I know, the gas pipeline will be certified so late that it will not help us this winter," Maubach said, as quoted by Handelsblatt newspaper.

Russia's Gazprom fulfills all of its obligations under supplies contracts with Germany, Maubach added.

