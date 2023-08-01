(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Germany's largest gas importer Uniper expects arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom Export over damages due to undelivered gas to begin not earlier than in 2024, the company's CEO, Michael Lewis, said on Tuesday.

At the moment, the company does not expect to start receiving gas from Gazporm Export again, Lewis said during a press conference on a report on the first half of the fiscal year 2023, adding that the proceedings on the matter and the court's ruling would take place place not earlier than in 2024.

In late November, Uniper announced that it is initiating arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export over damages due to undelivered gas. The German company estimated then that the gas replacement costs alone amounted to at least 11.6 billion Euros ($12.7 billion). The proceedings are expected to take place in Stockholm.