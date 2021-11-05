UrduPoint.com

Uniper CFO Believes Nord Stream 2 Launch Will Put European Gas Market On Right Track

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will put the European gas market on the right track but it is difficult to predict whether it will fully improve the situation, Uniper CFO Tiina Tuomela said on Friday.

"The Nord Stream 2 launch will ensure a higher volume of supplies and put the market on the right track ... However, it remains uncertain whether this can change the situation completely, as it depends on the winter and on supply and demand," Tuomela said at a briefing on financial results achieved in the past nine months.

The market is also influenced by LNG supplies, which decreased in the past three quarters of the year, the Uniper CFO added.

