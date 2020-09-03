UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uniper Energy Company Says Nord Stream 2 Necessary For Europe, Can Be Finished Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Uniper Energy Company Says Nord Stream 2 Necessary for Europe, Can Be Finished Soon

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Germany energy company Uniper, one of the partners in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, remains convinced that Europe needs the project, which can be finished on short notice.

According to the company's statement, the project is necessary for providing a safe, flexible, and cheap supply of gas to Europe in the future.

It added that the project could be finished as soon as possible since out of about 1,528 miles of pipeline, 1,429 are already finished.

Concerns over Nord Stream 2 completion have emerged after some German politicians called for the project to be included in a European response to the alleged poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Berlin claimed that the 44-year-old opposition leader had been intoxicated with a nerve agent of the Novichok group, allegations that have been denied by Moscow.

