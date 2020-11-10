UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uniper Expects Changes In US Attitude Toward Nord Stream 2 Under Biden -

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:08 PM

Uniper Expects Changes in US Attitude Toward Nord Stream 2 Under Biden -

German energy company Uniper, a European partner of Nord Stream 2 project, hopes that US might change its harsh stance on the pipeline under the presidency of Joe Biden, CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) German energy company Uniper, a European partner of Nord Stream 2 project, hopes that US might change its harsh stance on the pipeline under the presidency of Joe Biden, CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said Tuesday.

US media declared Biden the winner of the election last week.

When asked how the Democrats in power could impact US stance on the pipeline, Schierenbeck said he was certain there would be some changes, adding that the company was monitoring the situation and interested in good relations with the United States.

Related Topics

Election German Company Nord United States Democrats Media

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's Petrovax Delays Production of Chinese COV ..

2 minutes ago

Robot Fedor Becomes Trademark of Russia's Roskosmo ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab PDWP approve 4 development schemes worth Rs ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.