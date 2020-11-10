Uniper Expects Changes in US Attitude Toward Nord Stream 2 Under Biden

German energy company Uniper, a European partner of Nord Stream 2 project, hopes that US might change its harsh stance on the pipeline under the presidency of Joe Biden, CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) German energy company Uniper, a European partner of Nord Stream 2 project, hopes that US might change its harsh stance on the pipeline under the presidency of Joe Biden, CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said Tuesday.

US media declared Biden the winner of the election last week.

When asked how the Democrats in power could impact US stance on the pipeline, Schierenbeck said he was certain there would be some changes, adding that the company was monitoring the situation and interested in good relations with the United States.