Uniper Received No Sanction Threat From US Over Its Participation in Nord Stream 2 Project

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) German energy company Uniper has not received any sanction threats from the United States over its participation in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for carrying Russian gas to Europe, Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck told Reuters on Thursday.

"I regularly clear up my mail box and I have not received anything like that," Schierenbeck said, noting that Uniper closely follows developments in the US and maintains contact with all the relevant agencies.

"We support the Nord Stream 2 ... We positively assess the completion of work on the first line in Germany and the fact that work in the Danish waters will resume in the coming days," the Uniper CEO added.