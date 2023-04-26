UrduPoint.com

Uniper Says Studying Transfer Of Its Assets Under Russia's Temporary Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The German energy company Uniper said on Wednesday that it is studying the situation around its Russian unit Unipro in connection with its transfer to the management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo).

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo, if Russian assets abroad are seized. Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

"Uniper is currently reviewing the legal situation. In Uniper's case, this concerns a shareholding of 83.73 per cent in Unipro, which is listed in Russia and has over 4,000 employees," Uniper said in a statement.

According to the company, it has already decided to sell its stake in 2021.

"Uniper had already decided to sell this stake in summer 2021 and informed the Russian government about it in autumn 2021. A contract with a Russian buyer was signed in September 2022. The intention to sell was submitted to the Russian authorities for approval, but this has not yet been granted," the company said.

The company also said that it has not been operating the Russian unit since the end of 2022.

"In addition, Uniper has de facto no longer been able to exercise operational control over Unipro since the end of 2022. In balance sheet terms, Unipro has been deconsolidated and practically completely written off since the end of 2022," the statement read.

