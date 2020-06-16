UrduPoint.com
Uniper Slams US Pressure on Nord Stream 2 But Rejects Countermeasures

German energy company Uniper told Sputnik on Tuesday it believes that the possible new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe would violate the European Union's sovereignty, but rejects countermeasures anyway, as it is against using sanctions as an instrument

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) German energy company Uniper told Sputnik on Tuesday it believes that the possible new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe would violate the European Union's sovereignty, but rejects countermeasures anyway, as it is against using sanctions as an instrument.

"We are closely following what happens in the US regarding the possible new laws on sanctions aimed against Nord Stream 2. In particular, we have taken note of a relevant bill submitted by [Republican] Senator [Ted] Cruz ... It would expand the existing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This would obviously be a step toward escalation and further meddling in the EU's sovereignty and energy security. Uniper does not support countermeasures, as Uniper rejects sanctions as a trade policy instrument in general," Uniper said.

