MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) German energy company Uniper is optimistic about the prospects of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and hopes for its full completion and the resumption of the certification process, Klaus-Dieter Maubach, the company's head said.

"Now we are figuring out what this (stopping the certification process) will mean. ... We remain optimistic that this project can be fully completed ... and the certification process (can be) started again," Maubach said during a phone conference with analysts and investors.