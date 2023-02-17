MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) German energy company Uniper said on Friday that the fate of the deal to sell its Russian subsidiary, Unipro, is currently unclear, as the approval of Russian authorities has not been received yet and in doubt at all.

"The planned deal with a Russian buyer is currently in doubt because the required government approval of the deal has not been obtained and appears doubtful," the company said in a report.