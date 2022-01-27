Unique Exhibition of South Korean Artists Work Opens in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) A solo exhibition of unique masterpieces created by the world-famous South Korean artist Kwan Yong Chan opened on Thursday at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art in Russia.

The exhibition was jointly organized with a famous Moscow gallery of modern art Askeri Gallery. It presents a series of the master's key artworks created between 1990 and 2021. Arranged in chronological order, they reflect the development of the artist's style that harmoniously reconciles Western and Asian values.

All objects presented at the exhibition were created in a unique technique, consisting of South Korean mulberry paper, known as hanji. As a basis for his compositions, Kwan Yong Chan used old accounting reports, love letters and fragments of philosophical tracts, which he folded into small triangles.

Such an original way of creating artworks filled the author's masterpieces with new meaning, reminding of the importance of historical memory.

The technique was born out of the artist's childhood memories of a South Korean traditional pharmacy, that smelled of medicinal herbs and paper tags hanging from the ceiling. Kwan Yong Chan saw those small paper pieces as a kind of metaphor that he then has sought to reflect in his works. The master regards his paper compositions as a cure that can destroy all evil and bring people of different nationalities and cultures together.

The outstanding works created by Kwan Yong Chan will be available for public view at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art until March 13.