Unique Method of Guiding Attack Drones Tested in Syria - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) A new guiding system for the Orion (Inohodets) long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle has been tested in Syria with results showing high indicators of efficiency and accuracy in hitting targets, a source in the Russian defense industry told Sputnik.

"In the Syrian Arab Republic, tests were carried out on targeting terrorist sites with the Inohodets attack drones using the Strelets-M KRUS [modernized reconnaissance, control and communications complex]. As in the case of manned aircraft, a significant increase in the efficiency and accuracy of airstrikes has been demonstrated thanks to the use of Strelets," the source said.

The source did not specify the exact date of the tests, but said that if future tests are successful and if Russian drones are improved, it is possible that Strelets-M or other versions of the complex will allow ground forces to provide target designation for attack UAVs directly.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Strelets KRUS reconnaissance, control and communications complex allows to hit targets in almost real time, 8-12 minutes after their detection.