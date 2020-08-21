Unique Russian-Developed Amphibious Tank to Begin 2-Year Defense Ministry Testing - Rostec

The Russian Defense Ministry has received a prototype of the unique Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank for testing, state tech developer Rostec said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has received a prototype of the unique Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank for testing, state tech developer Rostec said on Friday.

The all-terrain tank will undergo rigorous testing through 2022 in various conditions and scenarios before the Defense Ministry greenlights mass production, the tech giant said.

The Sprut-SDM1 is a descendant of the Sprut-SD but with the engine, transmission and other components adapted from other, more lightweight tanks, in addition to digitization of combat capacity.

"We were able to achieve an increase in team manageability. Combat power has been enhanced by a new digital fire control system," Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec said in a statement.

According to Artyakov, there are currently no models like the Sprut, which gives the tank a high potential for foreign purchase.

"In terms of firepower, Sprut-SDM1 is not inferior to T-80, T-90 tanks, and in terms of mobility on land and water, it is at the level of BMD-4M. These and other qualities, combined with a circular rotation of the turret and stabilization of weapons in two states make it possible to use the Sprut-SDM1 as a light amphibious tank," said Alexander Denisov, General Director of High-Precision Complexes, the Rostec subsidiary that designed the machine.

Russia's military-industrial complex remains one of the most productive in terms of developments and exports. Although Russia usually ranks outside the top five nations for military expenditure, both as a share of GDP and nominally, Russia consistently remains one of the two main military exporters along with the United States.