UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unique Russian-Developed Amphibious Tank To Begin 2-Year Defense Ministry Testing - Rostec

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Unique Russian-Developed Amphibious Tank to Begin 2-Year Defense Ministry Testing - Rostec

The Russian Defense Ministry has received a prototype of the unique Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank for testing, state tech developer Rostec said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has received a prototype of the unique Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank for testing, state tech developer Rostec said on Friday.

The all-terrain tank will undergo rigorous testing through 2022 in various conditions and scenarios before the Defense Ministry greenlights mass production, the tech giant said.

The Sprut-SDM1 is a descendant of the Sprut-SD but with the engine, transmission and other components adapted from other, more lightweight tanks, in addition to digitization of combat capacity.

"We were able to achieve an increase in team manageability. Combat power has been enhanced by a new digital fire control system," Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec said in a statement.

According to Artyakov, there are currently no models like the Sprut, which gives the tank a high potential for foreign purchase.

"In terms of firepower, Sprut-SDM1 is not inferior to T-80, T-90 tanks, and in terms of mobility on land and water, it is at the level of BMD-4M. These and other qualities, combined with a circular rotation of the turret and stabilization of weapons in two states make it possible to use the Sprut-SDM1 as a light amphibious tank," said Alexander Denisov, General Director of High-Precision Complexes, the Rostec subsidiary that designed the machine.

Russia's military-industrial complex remains one of the most productive in terms of developments and exports. Although Russia usually ranks outside the top five nations for military expenditure, both as a share of GDP and nominally, Russia consistently remains one of the two main military exporters along with the United States.

Related Topics

Fire Exports Water Russia Vladimir Putin United States Tank From Share Top

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

45 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 21 Aug 2020

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister KP declares Sehat Insaf Card as pro ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO warned to reduce line losses, improve recove ..

3 minutes ago

Czech Republic, Russia to Launch Consultations in ..

3 minutes ago

Twenty Migrants Die en Route to Canary Islands Thi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.