HELSINKI/VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Finland shut down on Thursday as a result of an emergency situation, the country's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said, adding that there were no emissions and the radiation level was within the normal range.

"An abnormal operational occurence was detected at Olkiluoto 2 power plant around 13.00 [11:00 GMT]. There is no danger to people or environment. No need for protective measures. Do not take iodine tablet, no need to seek shelter inside. The owner of the station, Teollisuuden Voima, also reported the incident and clarified that it is currently investigating the incident," STUK wrote on Twitter.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said later on Thursday that it was in contact with the Finnish partners following the Olkiluoto incident.

"Earlier today, STUK informed the IAEA that elevated radiation levels were measured inside the plant. Subsequently, Unit 2 was shut down. Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant is located on Olkiluoto Island about 220 km northwest of Helsinki. The IAEA remains in contact with its counterparts in the Republic of Finland," the IAEA said in a statement.

The agency's press service added that the operator was preparing to resume the NPP operation.