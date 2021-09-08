UrduPoint.com

Unit 3 Of Czech Nuclear Power Plant Suspended For Emergency Check

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Unit 3 of Czech Nuclear Power Plant Suspended for Emergency Check

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The third power unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP) in southeastern Czech Republic was suspended on Tuesday for an urgent inspection of one of its pumps, spokesman Jiri Bezdek said.

"The Dukovany NPP is urgently suspending the third power unit on Tuesday to conduct diagnostics on one of its safety pumps.

Examination of and possible repair work on the pump may last a couple of days," Bezdek said.

Three other power units will continue to operate as usual.

The Dukovany NPP was built by the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia and has four active power units with a total capacity of 2,040 MW. The second Czech nuclear power plant, located near Temelin, was launched in 2002, and has two power units with Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors, having a total capacity of 2,160MW. Both stations receive fuel from the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Czech Republic May From

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

55 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

55 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

51 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coord ..

UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coordinated Response to Crisis - Sp ..

51 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 ..

Bitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 Following El Salvador's Adopti ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.