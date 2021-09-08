Unit 3 of Czech Nuclear Power Plant Suspended for Emergency Check

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The third power unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP) in southeastern Czech Republic was suspended on Tuesday for an urgent inspection of one of its pumps, spokesman Jiri Bezdek said.

"The Dukovany NPP is urgently suspending the third power unit on Tuesday to conduct diagnostics on one of its safety pumps.

Examination of and possible repair work on the pump may last a couple of days," Bezdek said.

Three other power units will continue to operate as usual.

The Dukovany NPP was built by the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia and has four active power units with a total capacity of 2,040 MW. The second Czech nuclear power plant, located near Temelin, was launched in 2002, and has two power units with Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors, having a total capacity of 2,160MW. Both stations receive fuel from the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.