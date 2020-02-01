UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unit 3 Of Ukraine's Rivne Nuclear Power Plant Turns Off, Causes Unknown - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:08 PM

Unit 3 of Ukraine's Rivne Nuclear Power Plant Turns Off, Causes Unknown - Operator

The power unit No. 3 of the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) in northwestern Ukraine got disconnected from the power grid on Saturday, state company Energoatom said, adding that causes behind the incident were yet to be established

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The power unit No. 3 of the Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP) in northwestern Ukraine got disconnected from the power grid on Saturday, state company Energoatom said, adding that causes behind the incident were yet to be established.

"On February 1, 2020, at 2:24 a.m. [00:24 GMT], unit No. 3 of the Rivne NPP got disconnected from the power grid. The reactor facility is operating at 35 percent of its rated capacity. The causes of the shutdown are being investigated," the company's website said.

Power units No.

2 and 4 with a total load of 1,417 megawatts continue operating. scheduled preventive maintenance is currently underway at unit No. 1.

"There were no violations of the limits and conditions of safe operation. The radiation, fire and environmental conditions at the industrial site and the nearby territory of the Rivne NPP are within the norms and have not changed," the Ukrainian company added.

The Rivne NPP is located in the northwest of the Rivne region. The plant has four power units with a total capacity of 2,835 megawatts.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Nuclear Company Rivne SITE February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Muguruza 'smiling inside' despite Australian Open ..

56 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to counter Coronavirus challenges: D ..

59 seconds ago

Five siblings injured in gas-leak explosion in Raw ..

3 minutes ago

England ready for 'wonderful' France threat in Six ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar District announced Badminton, Volleyball ..

3 minutes ago

EOC for Sindh polio confirms two new polio cases f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.