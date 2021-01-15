UrduPoint.com
Unit 5 Of Ukraine's Zaporizhia NPP Connects To National Energy Grid - Energoatom

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

The fifth unit of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine connected to the country's energy grid and approached its full capacity for the first time, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The fifth unit of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine connected to the country's energy grid and approached its full capacity for the first time, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Friday.

"After the extension of the operational life for the next 10 years and the completion of the repair, the fifth power unit of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was connected to the grid ... All six power units of the station are in operation [now]. For the first time in history, the Ukrainian nuclear power giant in Europe, the Zaporizhia NPP, reached its full capacity of 6,000 MW [megawatt]," the Energoatom said.

The NPP got the opportunity to operate all six power units at full capacity after the plant got connected to the Kakhovskaya substation via a 750 kV (kilovolt) overhead power transmission line in late 2020. Previously, the station was working at a maximum capacity of 5,300 MW.

The Zaporizhia NPP is the largest energy facility in Ukraine and all of Europe with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW. Six power units were commissioned from 1984 to 1995.

