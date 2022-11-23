UrduPoint.com

Unit Shutdown Of South Ukraine NPP Connected With Power Grid Destruction - Energoatom

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Unit Shutdown of South Ukraine NPP Connected With Power Grid Destruction - Energoatom

The shutdown of the power units of the South Ukrainian NPP is connected with the destruction of the power grid, the condition of the station is fine, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The shutdown of the power units of the South Ukrainian NPP is connected with the destruction of the power grid, the condition of the station is fine, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said that an emergency shutdown of power units occurred at the South Ukrainian NPP, which is located in the the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv.

"This is due to the destruction of networks. Everything is fine with the station. There is nowhere to give out electricity," Energoatom spokesman Leonid Oleinik was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua,

On Wednesday, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Deputy Head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that several energy facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine were subjected to an attack.

