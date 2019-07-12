United Airline Extends Flight Cancellations to Nov. 3 Due to Grounded Boeing 737 Max

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) United Airlines has extended its daily flight cancellations until November 3 due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the company announced on Friday.

"We have decided to pull MAX flights out of our schedule until November 3," United Airlines said in a press release.

United Airlines expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights in July through October, including 2,100 flights in September and another 2,900 flights in October, the company said.

Boeing had previously expected the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft to end in September but the company is still to work to fix issues with the aircraft's software after a pair of tragic crashes.

Two Boeing 737 MAX planes crashed within six months of each other earlier this year, killing a total of 346 passengers.

Safety concerns have prompted aviation authorities and airlines around the world to ground their Boeing 737 MAX fleets or close their airspace to this model of aircraft.