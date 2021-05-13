UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines Cancels Flights To Tel Aviv On May 11 -12 Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:27 AM

United Airlines Cancels Flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 -12 Spokesperson

United Airlines canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and 12 amid the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, spokesperson Maddie King told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) United Airlines canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and 12 amid the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, spokesperson Maddie King told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Due to the current situation in Israel, we cancelled round trip flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and May 12," King said.

World

