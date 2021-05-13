UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines Cancels Flights To Tel Aviv On May 11-12 - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:49 AM

United Airlines Cancels Flights to Tel Aviv on May 11-12 - Spokesperson

United Airlines canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and 12 amid the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, spokesperson Maddie King told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) United Airlines canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and 12 amid the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, spokesperson Maddie King told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Due to the current situation in Israel, we cancelled round trip flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and May 12," King said.

King noted that the canceled flights include those from Chicago and Newark on May 11 and from San Francisco and Newark on May 12.

"We have issued a travel waiver to allow customers to adjust their travel through May 25 and will continue to monitor the situation," she added.

Since Monday evening, Israel and the Gaza Strip have exchanged hundreds of rockets that caused fatalities on both sides. The escalation follows days of clashes in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city's neighborhood.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza San Francisco Jerusalem Newark Chicago May Jew All From Court

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

3 hours ago

Murad Saeed expresses grief and sorrow over sad de ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil carnival artist rises above pandemic -- on ..

2 minutes ago

Basharat seeks public cooperation to contain coron ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.