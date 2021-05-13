United Airlines Cancels Flights to Tel Aviv on May 11-12 - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) United Airlines canceled all its flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and 12 amid the escalating violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, spokesperson Maddie King told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Due to the current situation in Israel, we cancelled round trip flights to Tel Aviv on May 11 and May 12," King said.

King noted that the canceled flights include those from Chicago and Newark on May 11 and from San Francisco and Newark on May 12.

"We have issued a travel waiver to allow customers to adjust their travel through May 25 and will continue to monitor the situation," she added.

Since Monday evening, Israel and the Gaza Strip have exchanged hundreds of rockets that caused fatalities on both sides. The escalation follows days of clashes in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the city's neighborhood.