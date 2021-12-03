United Airlines Committed to Safe Repatriation Efforts During Pandemic - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) United Airlines remains committed to providing repatriation efforts during the global pandemic to support those people in need, the company said in a statement provided to Sputnik.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby warned earlier on Thursday that the Omicron coronavirus variant may harm transatlantic travel significantly. Air carriers may face the decrease of passenger traffic between the US and Europe or Africa in January, he told the Financial Times.

"Throughout the pandemic we've maintained service to places like Australia, Europe and South America and United remains committed to maintaining a safe and vital link for repatriation efforts as well as the transport of essential supplies like vaccines between Africa and the US," the statement read on Thursday.

The air carrier follows all US directives to international travel, including requirements for passengers to provide necessary vaccination records, contact tracing information and proof of negative COVID-19 tests results upon re-entering the US, it added.

However, there is no anticipation that the new variant will change United's overall outlook, he added. The company plans to start five new flights from the US to London next Monday, and will extend flights to Lagos, he added.

The new Omicron variant has prompted increased travel restrictions and public health measures by governments around the world, including the US. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a five-point plan to help combat the virus and variant this winter, during which time case numbers are expected to rise.