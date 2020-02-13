United Airlines Extends China-Bound Flight Cancellations Until April 24 Due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Major US airline United Airlines said Wednesday it was extending cancellations of its China-bound flights until April 24 amid the spread of coronavirus.

"After evaluating our operations between the U.S.

and Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong and Shanghai, we've decided to suspend those flights until April 24," United said in a statement on its website.

"We've also suspended ticket sales for MileagePlus Award travel and flights between the U.S. and China on our partner airlines until April 24," it said.