United Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 737 Fleet Until Mid-December

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) United Airlines is delaying reactivating its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX jets for another month until December 19, a company spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"We've decided to pull the flights out of our schedule until the 19th of December," the spokesman said.

United Airlines grounded its Max 737 fleet following the fatal crashes of two of the airliners for other carriers in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia in March 2019, killing a combined 346 people.

Global aviation authorities grounded the 737 MAX following the two crashes. Boeing's attempts to repair the defects in the aircraft are taking longer than expected, and the company does not expect the planes to be declared safe to fly by US and other regulators until November at the earliest.