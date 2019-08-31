UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 737 Fleet Until Mid-December

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:09 AM

United Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 737 Fleet Until Mid-December

United Airlines is delaying reactivating its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX jets for another month until December 19, a company spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) United Airlines is delaying reactivating its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX jets for another month until December 19, a company spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"We've decided to pull the flights out of our schedule until the 19th of December," the spokesman said.

United Airlines grounded its Max 737 fleet following the fatal crashes of two of the airliners for other carriers in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia in March 2019, killing a combined 346 people.

Global aviation authorities grounded the 737 MAX following the two crashes. Boeing's attempts to repair the defects in the aircraft are taking longer than expected, and the company does not expect the planes to be declared safe to fly by US and other regulators until November at the earliest.

Related Topics

Company Indonesia Ethiopia March October November December 2018 2019

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

25 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

40 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

Capital Development Authority compiles commercial ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.