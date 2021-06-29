UrduPoint.com
United Airlines Lands Deal For 270 Boeing, Airbus Aircraft - Statement

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

United Airlines Lands Deal for 270 Boeing, Airbus Aircraft - Statement

United Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has concluded a deal to acquire 270 Boeing and Airbus aircraft in what is the biggest addition to the airline's fleet and the biggest order by an individual carrier this decade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) United Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has concluded a deal to acquire 270 Boeing and Airbus aircraft in what is the biggest addition to the airline's fleet and the biggest order by an individual carrier this decade.

"United Airlines today announced the purchase of 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft - the largest combined order in the airline's history and the biggest by an individual carrier in the last decade," the airline said in a release. "When combined with the current order book, United expects to introduce more than 500 new, narrow-body aircraft: 40 in 2022, 138 in 2023 and as many as 350 in 2024 and beyond.

"

The order includes 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft and 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The first 737 MAX 8 with a signature interior design will begin flying this summer and the new 737 MAX 10 and Airbus A321neo will fly in early 2023, the release said.

United Airlines also promises to revamp its entire narrow-body fleet by 2025 and create about 25,000 well-paid jobs by 2026 as a result of the order.

United Airlines operates at present 825 aircraft and has about 24,000 active flight attendants and 12,000 pilots.

