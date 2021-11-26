United Airlines Monitoring Situation After New COVID-19 Variant Detected - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) United Airlines is monitoring the situation after a new coronavirus variant hs been detected in several regions in Africa, but does not consider making changes in its services schedule at this time, spokesperson Nicole Carriere told Sputnik on Friday.

"We're monitoring the situation, but don't have any changes to our service to share at this time," Carriere said.