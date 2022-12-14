United Airlines Orders Record 100 B-787 Dreamliner Jets in New Purchase - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) United Airlines is ordering 100 B-787 Dreamliner jets with the option to buy an additional 100 jets - the largest purchase in the aircraft's history, Boeing announced in a press release.

"Boeing and United Airlines today announced the carrier is investing in its future fleet with an order for 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more," the release said on Tuesday. "The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history."

United Airlines is also buying an additional 100 B-737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders, the release said.

"The airline's current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes," the release said.

Boeing explained that the 787 Dreamliner provides a 25% improvement in fuel use compared with the aircraft it replaces, depending on the configuration.

Also, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and CO2 emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces, depending on the configuration, Boeing added.