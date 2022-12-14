UrduPoint.com

United Airlines Orders Record 100 B-787 Dreamliner Jets In New Purchase - Boeing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 03:10 AM

United Airlines Orders Record 100 B-787 Dreamliner Jets in New Purchase - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) United Airlines is ordering 100 B-787 Dreamliner jets with the option to buy an additional 100 jets - the largest purchase in the aircraft's history, Boeing announced in a press release.

"Boeing and United Airlines today announced the carrier is investing in its future fleet with an order for 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more," the release said on Tuesday. "The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history."

United Airlines is also buying an additional 100 B-737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders, the release said.

"The airline's current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes," the release said.

Boeing explained that the 787 Dreamliner provides a 25% improvement in fuel use compared with the aircraft it replaces, depending on the configuration.

Also, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and CO2 emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces, depending on the configuration, Boeing added.

Related Topics

Buy

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

3 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

3 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

3 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

3 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

3 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.