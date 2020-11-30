United Airlines Prepares First Mass Air Shipment of Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) United Airlines has airlifted the first mass shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to Chicago as the drug manufacturer awaits emergency use approval from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), CNBC reported on Monday.

"First 'mass air shipment' of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives as airlines prepare for more," the report said. "United's first flight carrying Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Chicago on Friday."

Earlier on Monday, Health Secretary Alex Azar said Americans could get their first shots of the coronavirus vaccine before Christmas. Azar noted that Moderna had became the second pharmaceutical company to apply for emergency authorization for the vccien with the FDA.

Pfizer filed for similar approval earlier this month.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said earlier this month that the vaccine was 95 percent effective in a trial, while the company Moderna reported its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.

The US authorities have reported that more than 13 million Americans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since January and more than 266,000 have died of virus-related complications, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.