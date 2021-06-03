United Airlines Reaches Deal to Add 15 Supersonic Zero-Carbon-Emission Aircraft by 2029

US carrier United Airlines said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic for the delivery of 15 supersonic, zero carbon emission aircraft and is expected to become the first US airline to offer high-speed air travel starting 2029

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US carrier United Airlines said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic for the delivery of 15 supersonic, zero carbon emission aircraft and is expected to become the first US airline to offer high-speed air travel starting 2029.

"United Airlines today announced a commercial agreement with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic to add aircraft to its global fleet as well as a cooperative sustainability initiative - a move that facilitates a leap forward in returning supersonic speeds to aviation," the release said. "United will purchase 15 of Boom's 'Overture' airliners, once Overture meets United's demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements, with an option for an additional 35 aircraft."

Overture is expected to be the first commercial aircraft optimized to run on 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is scheduled to roll out in 2025, start test flights in 2026 and carry its first passengers by 2029, the release said.

The two companies will also work in tandem to accelerate production of greater supplies of SAF.

The aircraft will be capable of flying at speeds of 1.7 Mach or over 1,300 miles per hour, which is twice the speed of today's fastest airliners meaning such aircraft will be able cover the distance between New York and London in just three and a half hours, the release explained.

According to Boom Supersonic, the passenger capacity of its planes will range between 65 and 88 while the cruising altitude will be more than 60,000 feet, identical to the famous supersonic Concorde aircraft.

During the Leaders Climate Summit on April 22, US President Joe Biden announced the US commitment to reduce national greenhouse gas emission by 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.