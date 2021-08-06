UrduPoint.com

United Airlines Requires All Employees Get Vaccine Against COVID-19 By October 25 - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

United Airlines Requires All Employees Get Vaccine Against COVID-19 by October 25 - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) United Airlines has become the first US air carrier to require all its employees to get a vaccine against the coronavirus by October 25 amid growing infections with the Delta variant, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a staff memo on Friday.

"We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees," the memo said. "But, we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you're at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.

"

United Airlines is the first US air carrier to mandate all its 67,000 employees to provide documentary proof they are fully vaccinated in order to keep their jobs while about 90 percent of United pilots and 80 percent of flight attendants have already been vaccinated, according to a report by CNBC.

United is not the first US company that has introduced stricter rules with respect to the vaccination against COVID-19. On Thursday, CNN fired three employees for coming to the company's offices without being vaccinated and postponed employees' return to the office to the middle of October.

