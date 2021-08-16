UrduPoint.com

United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis Deepens

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis Deepens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) As the situation in Afghanistan unfolds with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entering Kabul, United Airlines has started routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace, the company told Sputnik.

Over recent weeks, Taliban have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan. On Sunday, Taliban militants entered Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace. We will continue to work closely with the FAA and IATA to evaluate the situation and determine how we continue service to markets impacted," the company added.

The company noted that that the measure applies to its flights to India.

Founded in 1926, United Airlines is one of the largest airlines in the world which operates across small and large cities in the United States as well as across six continents.

Related Topics

India Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants World Russia Company United States Sunday Ashraf Ghani Market

Recent Stories

Independence And Pakistan Navy

Independence And Pakistan Navy

14 minutes ago
 RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

25 minutes ago
 Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

43 minutes ago
 War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesper ..

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

45 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bil ..

Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

45 minutes ago
 Cuba keen to make Dubai their main centre for over ..

Cuba keen to make Dubai their main centre for overseas sports training camps

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.