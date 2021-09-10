United Airlines Targets 100% Use of Sustainable Jet Fuel With Plan to Buy 1.5Bln Gallons

United Airlines hopes to fly its planes without using a single drop of petroleum-based fuel, with an agreement to buy 1.5 billion gallons of fuel made from biomass, the company said on Thursday

Adler Fuels, a clean technology company, will make the fuel using technology developed by the firm Honeywell Invest. The process promises to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to levels needed for the industry, United Airlines said in a press release.

"When used together across the fuel lifecycle, the Alder technologies, coupled with Honeywell's Ecofining process, could have the ability to produce a carbon-negative fuel at spec with today's jet fuel. The goal of the technologies is to produce fuel that is a 100 percent drop-in replacement for petroleum jet fuel," the release said.

Drop-in replacement is an industry term for a substitute fuel that can be used without any modifications to equipment.

A joint United-Honeywell agreement will purchase 1.5 billion of gallons of biofuel from Adler over the next 20 years. The process creates oil identical to petroleum from the ground, which can be readily converted to jet fuel, the release said.

At one and a half times the size of known biofuel purchase commitments of all global airlines combined, United Airline's order is easily the largest publicly announced SAF agreement in aviation history, according to the release.