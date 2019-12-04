United Airlines to Introduce New Airbus Aircraft, Replacing Old Boeing Planes

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) United Airlines is replacing its old Boeing aircraft with 50 new Airbus planes, with the aim of possibly exploring new destinations and developing its route network, the company has announced.

"United Airlines today announced an order to purchase 50 new Airbus A321XLR aircraft, enabling the carrier to begin replacing and retiring its existing fleet of Boeing 757-200 aircraft and further meet the airline's operational needs by pairing the optimal aircraft with select transatlantic routes," United said on Tuesday.

The new Airbus planes will be introduced into international service in 2024, according to United.

"The new Airbus A321XLR aircraft is an ideal one-for-one replacement for the older, less-efficient aircraft currently operating between some of the most vital cities in our intercontinental network," Andrew Nocella, United's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said as quoted in the Tuesday statement.

According to Nocella, "the A321XLR's range capabilities open potential new destinations to further develop our route network and provide customers with more options to travel the globe."

The new Airbus A321XLR aircraft has LED lighting, larger overhead compartment space and Wi-Fi connection, according to United.

"Additionally, the new aircraft lowers overall fuel burn per seat by about 30% when compared to previous generation aircraft, enabling United to further minimize its environmental impact as the carrier moves towards its ambitious goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% relative to 2005 levels by 2050," United said.

United is the world's third largest airline by fleet size and number of routes and destinations.