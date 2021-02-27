UrduPoint.com
United Airlines to Pay Nearly $50Mln to Settle International Mail Fraud - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) United Airlines, the world's third largest airline, has been fined nearly $50 million to settle criminal charges and civil claims relating to fraud on postal service contracts involving international mail, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"United Airlines Inc. (United), the world's third largest airline, has agreed to pay over $49 million to resolve criminal charges and civil claims relating to fraud on postal service contracts for transportation of international mail," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Detailing the case, the Justice Department said between 2012 and 2015 United Airlines defrauded the US Postal Service (USPS) by submitting false delivery scan data.

United Airlines submitted automated delivery scans based on aspirational delivery times, and some individuals sought "to hide the automation practices included efforts to revise the falsified delivery times to make the automated scans appear less suspicious to USPS," the statement added.

United Airlines reached a non-prosecution agreement in 2016 relating to potential criminal bribery violations arising out of its establishment and operation of a non-stop route between Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina, according to the statement.

