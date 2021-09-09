United Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees on Temporary, Unpaid Leave Beginning Oct 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) All United Airlines workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with religious exemptions, will be furloughed beginning in October, the company said on Thursday.

"All employees who get an exemption, regardless of their role in the company, will be on temporary, unpaid personal leave until specific safety measures for unvaccinated employees are instituted by the airline," United Airlines said in a press release.

The release explained United Airlines "can no longer allow unvaccinated people back into the workplace until it better understands how they might interact with the customers and their vaccinated co-workers.

"

The furloughs begin on October 2, with the airline planning to announce by the middle of the month when employees with approved vaccine exemptions can return. The timing will be based on new safety protocols now being developed, the release said.

United became the first major US airline to impose vaccine mandate for its 67,000 employees or risk being fired, the release added.