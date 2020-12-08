UrduPoint.com
United Airlines To Take Delivery Of First Boeing 737 Max Since Jet's Grounding - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

United Airlines to Take Delivery of First Boeing 737 Max Since Jet's Grounding - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) United Airlines is set to take delivery of a 737 Max from Boeing as early as Tuesday, becoming the first carrier to receive one of the planes since regulators lifted a grounding order last month after nearly two years, CNBC reported Tuesday.

"Nothing is more important to United than the safety of our customers and employees, and as we begin receiving 737 MAX deliveries from Boeing, we will inspect every aircraft, require our pilots to undergo additional training reviewed and approved by the FAA, and conduct test flights before we bring these aircraft back into service," CNBC quoted United as saying in a statement.

The FAA, or Federal Aviation Administration, in mid-November lifted their flight ban on the planes, ending the protracted grounding prompted by two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed all 346 people on board the flights.

The milestone cleared the path for Boeing to resume deliveries to customers.

Since the grounding Boeing changed a flight-control system that was implicated in both crashes to give pilots greater control, and added more redundancies on board. The updates will be included on the plane and others United will receive directly from Boeing. Pilots will also have to go through flight simulator training, a step that wasn't required when the FAA first signed off on the planes in 2017.

The first delivery of a plane off Boeing's Renton, Washington production line is a relief to the company that halted deliveries after the March 2019 grounding, which drove up costs and deprived Boeing of cash. Analysts do not expect Boeing to return to positive free cash flow until the end of 2021, CNBC said.

