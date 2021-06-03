UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines Unveils Plan To Revive Supersonic Jet Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:37 PM

United Airlines unveils plan to revive supersonic jet travel

United Airlines announced plans Thursday to buy 15 planes from airline startup Boom Supersonic in a move that could revive the high-speed form of air travel

New York, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :United Airlines announced plans Thursday to buy 15 planes from airline startup Boom Supersonic in a move that could revive the high-speed form of air travel.

Under the commercial agreement, United would purchase Boom's "Overture" aircraft once the planes meet "United's demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements" with an aim to start passenger travel in 2029, the companies said in a joint press release.

The agreement covers 15 planes and includes an option for United to obtain another 35 aircraft.

The companies did not disclose financial terms.

Boom's plane is capable of flying at twice the speed of leading aircraft now on the market, with the potential to fly from Newark to London in three and a half hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours, the companies said.

The jets will also be "net-zero" in carbon use because they will employ renewable fuel.

Commercial supersonic jet travel was introduced in the 1970s with the Concorde, but the jets were retired in 2003 due in part to the high cost of meeting environmental restrictions on sonic booms.

Related Topics

San Francisco London Tokyo Buy Newark Market From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

United Airlines Reaches Deal to Add 15 Supersonic ..

3 minutes ago

295,383 vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Young girl burnt in kitchen

3 minutes ago

Biometric attendance to be started in police offic ..

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly gives parliamentary language status to ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.