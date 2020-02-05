UrduPoint.com
United, American Airlines Suspend Flights To Hong Kong Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) United Airlines has temporarily suspended US flights to and from Hong Kong due to a decline in demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement.

"In response to the continued drop in demand, we are suspending travel to Hong Kong beginning February 8 until February 20," the airline said on Tuesday.

American Airlines announced it has also suspended flights to Hong Kong through February 20 due to a decline in demand. Delta ended flights to Hong Kong in 2018.

United, American and Delta airlines have all temporarily suspended travel between the United States and China following the virus outbreak.

A total of 46 foreign airlines have suspended flights to China.

The death toll from the coronavirus in China has risen to 490, while the number of those infected with the virus has reached 24,324, the Chinese authorities have recently revealed. More than 890 people have recovered from the virus, China's state health committee said.

The new coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, Hubei province in December of last year. It is suspected that the new virus originated at a "wet market" in Wuhan.

