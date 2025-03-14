United G7 Warns Russia To Back Ukraine Truce
March 14, 2025
The Group of Seven powers Friday warned Russia of new sanctions unless it accepts a ceasefire with Ukraine, in a forceful show of unity after President Donald Trump rattled the club of democracies
Meeting at a rustic hotel in rural Quebec, G7 foreign ministers also backed Ukraine's fight for its "territorial integrity" and spoke of Russia's "aggression," terminology earlier eschewed by Trump as he reached out to Moscow.
The consensus on Ukraine came despite mounting tension within the G7 - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States as Trump slaps punishing tariffs on allies and questions the very sovereignty of host Canada.
A G7 statement backed a US-led call for a 30-day truce embraced by Ukraine and "called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully."
"They discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means," such as using frozen Russian assets.
The Group of Seven also noted the "need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression."
It did not elaborate further, and Trump has closed the door on admitting Ukraine into NATO, an idea loathed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump since his return to power has stunned allies by reopening dialogue with Putin and briefly cutting off US aid and intelligence sharing that has been vital to Ukraine since Russia invaded three years ago.
But the diplomatic picture changed dramatically Tuesday when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who participated in the G7 talks in Quebec, and Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz met Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.
The Ukrainians, eager to restore the relationship after a disastrous visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed a US call for a 30-day proposal, which a Trump envoy then presented to Moscow.
Putin said Thursday that he generally backed the truce but wanted more clarification, leading Germany and Ukraine to accuse him of a delaying tactic.
Trump, who had earlier sounded conciliatory to Russia, on Friday pleaded with Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.
- 'Strong' unity -
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy applauded the "strong language" on Ukraine as well as other global hotspots.
"I think that there is unity that now is the time for a ceasefire with no conditions," Lammy told AFP in a pooled interview.
"I think that there is a coalition of the willing emerging to give Ukraine the security architecture and arrangements that they need," he said.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also voiced satisfaction at the "strong G7 unity" including on Ukraine.
"So, ultimately, the ball is now in Russia's court when it comes to Ukraine," she told reporters.
But Joly -- who was leaving early for Ottawa to attend Mark Carney's swearing in as Canada's new prime minister -- noted that divisions remained on Trump's tariffs push.
