United Kingdom Expresses Concern Over 'Deterioration' In Situation In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United Kingdom is concerned over what it calls the "deterioration" of the situation in Belarus, as security forces continue to respond to a wave of unsanctioned protests, the UK's deputy head of delegation at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Nicola Murray, said.

"Since the last meeting of the Permanent Council we have, unfortunately, witnessed a deterioration of the situation. Peaceful protesters have been met with water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets. Pepper spray, tear gas and flash grenades have also been used against elderly participants of the Pensioners March. Many peaceful protesters have been injured by the actions of the security forces," Murray said in a statement that was delivered to the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday and later published online.

The UK is urging the Belarusian authorities to stop using violence against protesters and engage in a national dialogue promoted by the OSCE, Murray stated.

As many as 700 people were detained on Sunday in Belarus during the latest day of unsanctioned opposition protests that have been held regularly on weekends since the August 9 presidential election.

Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won the vote by a landslide, although the Belarusian opposition and the European Union, which has slapped sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials that Brussels believes were responsible for electoral fraud, have rejected the results of the vote.

