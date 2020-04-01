United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missile test of North Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday expressed its concern over the recent missile test of North Korea and termed it as a breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson in a statement issued here today said: "The UK is deeply concerned that North Korea has carried out another short range ballistic missile launch in breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

This is the fourth ballistic missile test this month and the seventeenth test in the past year".

The Spokesman added that the North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes are a threat to regional and global stability.

"Sanctions should remain in place until North Korea takes concrete steps to dismantle them.

We encourage North Korea to engage in steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation", the FCO Spokesman said.