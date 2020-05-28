UrduPoint.com
United Kingdom Has Highest Mortality Rates From COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:28 PM

The United Kingdom has the highest rate of mortality from the coronavirus disease since March 20 out of 19 countries for which there is sufficient data, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, adding that the UK was second only to the United States in the number of excess deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United Kingdom has the highest rate of mortality from the coronavirus disease since March 20 out of 19 countries for which there is sufficient data, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, adding that the UK was second only to the United States in the number of excess deaths.

The newspaper conducted the study by analyzing data published by the national statistical bodies of 19 countries. According to the data, the UK has a higher rate of excess deaths per million people than Italy, Spain, and the United States, all of which have been considered to be epicenters of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Death rates in other European countries, such as Italy and Spain, are unlikely to overtake the UK unless they are hit by a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, the newspaper stated.

Only the United States, with a much larger population, has a higher number of excess deaths since March 20, according to the newspaper.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed a total of 37,460 deaths related to the disease. According to the country's Office of National Statistics, 42,173 people have died as a result of the disease as of May 15.

